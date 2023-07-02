Mountain Garden Walks returns

REGION – There is no better opportunity to experience the peace and quiet of the landscapes and gardens of southern Vermont than the 2023 Mountain Garden Walks, a self-guided tour of six lovely gardens in the Landgrove valley, on Saturday, July 15. All proceeds go to Green Mountain Gardeners’ (GMG) Lib Thieme Scholarship Fund, which provides a $1,500 annual scholarship (or $6,000 over four years) to a Vermont student successfully studying in an area related to the goals of GMG.

GMG is happy to announce this year’s recipient of the Lib Thieme Scholarship, Harper Stevenson of Manchester, a 2023 Burr and Burton Academy graduate who will attend Bowdoin College, majoring in environmental science. Harper’s background includes interning at Hildene’s farm, and serving as president of both the student council and the environmental club.

On the tour, you will find some gardens that are the personal designs of the owners, reflecting their own character, while others are carefully maintained professional designs. The tour booklet includes a brief history of the Landgrove valley and its early inhabitants. This tour will offer inspiration and beauty to both the avid gardener and the viewer simply out for a summer stroll.

Some of the gardens are beautifully integrated into their unique properties and scaled to fit the landscapes. There is variety of size of properties – two are large with extensive perennial gardens, brooks, and ponds with meadow and mountain vistas, while another features small gardens closely surrounding a charming, old country house. Stone walls and terraces, as well as evergreen tree lines, provide unique backdrops for these wonderful gardens.

Come enjoy these Mountain Garden Walks and support GMG’s scholarship. More information on the 2023 Mountain Garden Walks can be found at www.greenmountaingardeners.net.