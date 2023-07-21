MOUNT HOLLY, Vt. – The 16th annual Mount Holly Garden Tour will be held on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., with a rain date of Sunday, Aug. 6.

This is a self-guided tour of diverse, high-altitude gardens that display truly creative landscaping ideas. The gardens are designed around Vermont’s natural features, such as huge rock formations, ledges, hills, and valleys. All touch the senses with colorful plants, wonderful scents, and the sounds of birds, bees, and rushing water. Some gardens feature architectural elements such as pergolas, gazebos, and stonework. Antique garden fixtures reflect the passion for collecting of the owners of one garden, while quilts will be displayed among the gardens of another.

Tickets include entry into our garden themed gift raffle, featuring floral pillows, landscaping plants, and locally created products. Tickets can be purchased the day of the tour at the Mount Holly Library/Community Center on The Green in the Belmont section of Mount Holly. Children 12 and under may participate for free.

All proceeds benefit the ongoing restoration of the Mount Holly Library and Community Center.

Come enjoy a summer day full of garden inspiration and community spirit in the lovely town of Mount Holly.