MOUNT HOLLY, Vt. – The 17th annual Mount Holly Garden Tour will be held on Saturday, July 27, from 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., with a rain date of Sunday, July 28.

This is a self-guided tour of diverse, high-altitude gardens that display many creative landscaping ideas. Several gardeners are focused on sustainable organic practices to raise vegetables, fruit trees, herbs, and bees. Others focus on creating garden sanctuaries that feed the senses with sculptures, fragrant flowers, and the sounds of birds, bees, and bubbling water. Some gardens feature sweeping vistas with views of distant mountains, as well as stone walls and ponds. Two gardeners welcome picnicking, so pack a lunch if you’d like.

Tickets include entry into our garden-themed gift raffle, featuring floral pillows, a gift basket filled with Mount Holly produced products, and a hanging flower basket.

Purchase tickets the day of the tour at the Mount Holly Library, 26 Maple Hill Road. Children under 12 are free.

All proceeds benefit the ongoing restoration of the Mount Holly Library and Community Center.

Come enjoy a summer day full of garden inspiration and community spirit in the lovely town of Mount Holly, Vt.