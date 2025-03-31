MARC Enhancement Development, Design, and Implementation Block Grant program

REGION – The Mount Ascutney Regional Commission (MARC) is pleased to announce its first funding round under the Enhancement Development, Design, and Implementation Block Grant (EDDIBG) program. MARC is administering the EDDIBG program under contract to the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation (VT DEC) Clean Water Initiative Program (CWIP).

EDDIBG is a statewide grant program intended to support project development, preliminary (30%) engineering design, final (100%) engineering design, and implementation (construction) of clean-water projects throughout the state. Projects eligible for EDDIBG funding must achieve at least one of the following five statutorily-defined goals: protect high-quality waters, maintain or improve water quality, restore degraded or stressed waters, create resilient watersheds and communities, and/or

support the public’s use and enjoyment of the state’s waters.

Projects eligible through EDDIBG must also be nonregulatory. No local match is required under this grant program. MARC currently has about $2 million to support eligible activities. Applications are due to MARC on or before May 1, at 4:30 p.m. Please see the MARC EDDIBG webpage for additional information and the grant application materials at www.marcvt.org/enhancement-development-design-and-implementation-block-grant.html.

For more information, email Chris at cyruek@marcvt.org, or Cindy at cingersoll@marcvt.org.