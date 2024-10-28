LTE: Vote “no” to firearms discharge in Hartness Park

Dear Editor,

Both the State of Vermont and the Town of Springfield recognize the economic importance of having outdoor recreational opportunities nearby. In the effort to attract residents, businesses, and visitors to Springfield, it is a main selling point.

Having an in-town park like Hartness Park is a rare gift. Recently, the Springfield Trails & Rural Economy Committee (ST&RE) has worked with town employees and volunteers to upgrade the park with new signage, benches, and upgraded trails.

An ordinance restricting firearm discharge within 500 feet of residential dwellings already includes one-third of the park. Following a request from the ST&RE committee, the selectboard voted to cover the remaining area under that ordinance. We support this because of safety concerns with increased trail use. It also sends a message that this is a safe place for families, children, and pets.

This is not a hunting ban. We respect the rights of those who hunt with firearms, and we hope the Meeting Waters Forest, Muckross State Park, North Springfield Lake, and other public and unposted private land will provide reasonable opportunities elsewhere.

Springfield voters are being asked whether they support the updated ordinance. Please vote “no” to support the firearms discharge restriction within the 50 acres of Hartness Park where it is not already restricted. Vote at Riverside Middle School on Nov. 5, early at the town hall, or by requesting an absentee ballot.

We hope a park that’s easy for trail users to enjoy year-round will be attractive to future businesses and new homeowners, increasing our grand list and thereby decreasing our taxes.

Sincerely,

Springfield Trails & Rural Economy Committee

Springfield, Vt.