Listening Circles on Earth Day

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Earth Day is a time of hope for our planet and all life it supports. Yet, many of us have feelings related to the climate situation, which endangers the living systems on earth. One way to acknowledge and share those feelings is by using the idea of a listening circle.

On April 22, Earth Day, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., there will be three listening circles offered at Hetty Green Park in Bellows Falls, by Laurel Green. Listening circles are free and open to the public.

At 10 a.m., grandparents will consider the question “how has climate change affected you and your family?” At 11 a.m., new residents in Rockingham share actions they have taken, and plan to take, because of the climate situation. This will be followed 12:30 p.m. by young people and young adults addressing climate change in their lives.

Simply talking about our feelings can take the sting out of them. In ordinary conversations, we are often waiting for a chance to start talking. In listening circles, everyone gets a turn for the same length of time, including the leader. This means we can relax and listen wholeheartedly, knowing our turn will come. Sharing our feelings and listening to others helps us realize we are not alone.

Listening circles use a simple process. In each person’s turn, they can talk about whatever they need to, while others listen without interruption or judgment. Being listened to with full attention frees our minds, and we tend to see things more clearly, including the reality about ourselves, others, and the world around us. In listening circles, we follow guidelines to make them safe.

There will be a table with more information about listening circles, and a number of other organizations, which are taking action on environmental issues.

Listening circles will happen alongside the Rockingham Energy Committee’s Electric Vehicle Showcase that day.

For more information, call Laurel at 802-289-4464.