Let’s Go Fishing program seeks instructors

REGION – The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department is seeking volunteers to become Let’s Go Fishing instructors to pass on Vermont’s fishing tradition to the next generation of Vermonters. The department will be hosting a one-day training workshop for new instructors Saturday, Sept. 25 at its Essex Junction office.

Instructors in the Let’s Go Fishing program organize and instruct clinics in their communities for Vermonters of all ages. Participants in the training workshop will learn how to teach a basic fishing clinic, including fishing ethics, aquatic ecology, fisheries management, habitat conservation, and tackle craft. They will also be introduced to conducting specialized fishing clinics on ice fishing and species-specific fishing. The class is informal, and it is not necessary to have a high level of fishing expertise to become an instructor.

“Becoming an instructor will give you the opportunity to introduce Vermonters both young and old to the joys of fishing, while teaching them all they need to know to enjoy a day on the water,” said Fish & Wildlife’s Corey Hart.

“In recent years we have seen increased interest from teachers across Vermont as they incorporate aquatic education into their curriculum. This is an excellent opportunity for teachers to enhance their curriculum while securing access to equipment for their future programs. Also, teachers interested in earning one graduate level credit can do so through Castleton University.”

Bring your lunch. The workshop runs from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the department’s 111 West Street office in Essex Junction. Pre-registration is required, and you must be 18 years of age to participate. Those interested can register online at www.vtfishandwildlife.com/node/232, by calling 802-505-5562, or by emailing letsgofishing@vermont.gov.

Once completed, pending a background check, attendees will become certified instructors and have access to program equipment and resources for their programs.