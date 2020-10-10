Learn about the role of the hunter in conservation

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Are you interested in learning more about deer hunting and its relation to conservation in Vermont? The Londonderry Conservation Commission invites you to join the conversation Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. when Kyle Isherwood, game warden with the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department, presents “The Role of the Hunter in Conservation.” Kyle will discuss how both hunting and not hunting relates to conservation in a variety of ways, including population management and land acquisitions.

He will also explain his role as game warden and the Pittman-Robertson Wildlife Restoration Act, which provides funding for states and territories to support wildlife restoration, conservation, hunter education, and safety programs. You will be able to ask your own questions and learn about Vermont’s deer herd, the new deer regulations, and more.

Get the Zoom login information by going to the Londonderry Conservation Commission’s Events page at www.tinyurl.com/Zoom-LCC where you’ll find complete instructions for joining by computer or telephone.