Lake Wise presentation at Fletcher Memorial Library

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Lake Wise program, a free, voluntary, and nonregulatory technical assistance program, is coming to Lake Pauline, Echo Lake, and Amherst Lake in 2024 and 2025.

Beginning in July, Lake Wise assessments will be offered by Long Creek Resources, LLC to lakeshore homeowners and shoreland properties. The Lake Wise program is an initiative of the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources to provide technical assistance and award lake-friendly shoreland properties. Lake Wise participants will have their shoreland property assessed for runoff control and erosion prevention by certified assessors. Properties already meeting criteria for lake-friendly management practices will receive a Lake Wise award, and all assessed properties will receive technical assistance for mitigating erosion, increasing shoreland vegetation, and implementing best management practices.

A kickoff meeting introducing the program, hosted by the Black River Action Team, will be held at the Fletcher Memorial Library Community Room, 88 Main Street in Ludlow, on July 16, at 5:30 p.m. The meeting is open to the public, and all lake stakeholders and community members are welcome to attend. Attendees will be provided with information about the assessments, and how lake shoreland management impacts lake health and water quality. The community room is accessible by elevator, and the meeting will also be recorded and aired on Okemo Valley TV.

To schedule your assessment, RSVP to the kickoff meeting, and learn more about the program, visit www.longcreekresources.com/lakewise or contact tiffany@longcreekresources.com.