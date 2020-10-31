Kim Royar presents “Vermont Wildlife Populations”

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – On Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 7 p.m., the Londonderry Conservation Commission presents Kim Royar, wildlife biologist with Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department, on “Vermont Wildlife Populations: Changes Through Time,” which will be presented on Zoom.

Join Kim as she discusses the changing history of wildlife populations in Vermont. She will relate beaver, otter, bobcat, coyote, fisher, and wolf population fluctuations to landscape and habitat changes that have occurred throughout the centuries. She will discuss how these species have been influenced by human alterations to the landscape and how this might relate to future challenges.

Kim has worked for Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department for 35 years, during which she has served as district wildlife biologist, working to protect wildlife habitat and to conserve a wide range of species from beavers to bobcats. She was also instrumental in reintroducing a native weasel species, the American marten, to Vermont.

To get the Zoom login information visit www.tinyurl.com/Zoom-LCC. This is a free program sponsored by the Londonderry Conservation Commission.