Join the Fairy House Festival as an event volunteer

GRAFTON, Vt. – The Nature Museum in Grafton, Vt., is preparing to host the 15th annual Fairy House Festival on Saturday, Sept. 28, and Sunday, Sept. 29, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Guests of all ages walk the fairy house trails and discover a magical village of fairy castles, treehouses, mushroom gardens, libraries, and more. This family-friendly annual tradition is possible because of the strong community support from Fairy House builders and volunteers who help host this regional treasure, which draws over 1,800 people from all of New England.

Each year, over 60 volunteer builders create a fairyland of small structures built out of natural materials, opening a portal to the incredible world around us through observation of nature’s details. The creativity of the builders is the heart of this magical festival, and every year local artists, businesses, families, and classrooms come together to create a unique fairy village full of surprises. Builders receive two free tickets for admission, and registration to become a builder is open on the Nature Museum website. Slots are limited and filling fast.

Festival volunteers sign up for three-hour shifts, and help ensure the fairy trail and festivities flow smoothly. Volunteer shifts also include posting flyers ahead of the event, helping with grounds setup, greeting visitors along the fairy house trail, guiding family activities, and more. Open to everyone over age 14, volunteers receive free admission and a T-shirt, and students receive community service hours.

The Fairy House Festival is The Nature Museum’s biggest fundraiser of the year. All proceeds support year-round programming, which includes free programming for kids through the summer, immersive experiences in nature for kids and adults, and opportunities for teachers and schools to learn about our regional environment. The museum is also undertaking a multi-year outdoor expansion project, including the restoration of a wetland, an expanded Magic Forest Playscape, and a new outdoor teaching pavilion.

Tickets for The Fairy House Festival go on sale in late August. Visit www.nature-museum.org to register as a builder or event volunteer, or to purchase tickets and plan your day for this beloved autumn tradition.

Each fairy house is created by an individual, family, or group in our community, often full of whimsical creative details using only elements from nature.