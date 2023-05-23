JAMBA opens first trail

JAMAICA, Vt – The Jamaica Area Mountain Bike Alliance (JAMBA), a chapter of the Vermont Mountain Bike Association (VMBA), formed in 2019 with the goal of bringing quality single-track mountain bike trails to the Jamaica area. While trail networks are being built and expanded all over the state, and fellow chapters such as Northshire Area Trails Systems (NATS) and Southern Vermont Trails Association (SoVTA) are making great progress, the Jamaica area is woefully underserved – but not for long. On Friday, June 2, JAMBA’s first trail officially opens at Ball Mountain Lake on US Army Corps of Engineers land. According to JAMBA Chairperson Heidi Pancake, “We’re thrilled by this amazing opportunity to be the first VMBA chapter to partner with the Army Corps of Engineers. This is the first of hopefully many trails here at Ball Mountain.”

The trail, aptly named “Having a Ball,” is the upper of two companion trails. “We’re fundraising for the lower section. Sustainable Trailworks of Poultney, who designed and built the stellar Slate Valley Trails network, built ‘Having a Ball,’ and are standing by to work their magic on the next section.” Support JAMBA’s efforts by sending checks to P.O. Box 17, Jamaica, VT 05343, or by making a Paypal donation via www.jambavt.org/donate, or the VMBA website, www.vmba.org/donate, and choosing Jamaica Area Mountain Bike Alliance in the dropdown menu under “Chapter Donations.” Join them at 1412 Ball Mountain Lane in Jamaica on June 2 at 2 p.m. to celebrate JAMBA’s first trail, and ride it until you know every twist and turn.