“How to Love a Forest” with Ethan Tapper

WESTMINSTER WEST Vt. – On Wednesday, March 5, from 6-8 p.m., at the Westminster West Congregational Church, the Living Earth Action Group has invited forester and author Ethan Tapper to give a presentation on his book “How to Love a Forest.”

What does it mean to love a forest? In this talk, Tapper, a forester, author and content creator from Vermont, will draw from his work as a forester and his bestselling book “How to Love a Forest: The Bittersweet Work of Tending a Changing World” to discuss what it means to care for forests and other ecosystems at this moment in time. How do we respond to the harmful legacies of the past? How do we use our species’ incredible power to heal rather than to harm? How do we reach towards a better future? In a time in which many believe that “protecting” ecosystems means protecting them from ourselves, Tapper argues that humans must take action to help ecosystems heal and to move into a more abundant future. Tapper’s message is at once compassionate and pragmatic, clear-eyed and hopeful, sobering and inspiring, a powerful new idea for how we can build a world that works for all of its ecosystems and all of its people.

Donations will be appreciated.