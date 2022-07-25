Hardy Hill trail walk

CAVENDISH, Vt. – The Cavendish Association of Trails will hold a guided nature trail walk on the Hardy Hill trail in Cavendish on Sunday, July 31, at 10 a.m.

This trail is the gift of Pieter Van Schaik to the community, and his intention is for it to be handicap accessible. The trail is not yet open to the public, but Pieter will be offering guided walks during the year. Along the trail there’s a large beaver pond hosting several Great Blue Heron nests, specimens of wild orchid and ladyslipper, porcupine nests, and vernal pools. Binoculars, tick protection, and boots are recommended.

Meet at the trailhead, which can be found at the intersection of Susannah Johnson Lane and East Road in Cavendish, just west of Caton Place campground. All are invited to attend, no matter town or city of residence. For planning purposes, please RSVP to Eric Krasnauskas at erickrasnauskas@protonmail.com to let him know that you are coming, and how many are in your party. For more information, call 802-259-2327.

The Cavendish Association of Trails is part of the Cavendish Community and Conservation Association. For more information about CCCA, please visit www.CavendishCCCA.org, call 802-259-2327, or email Cavendishcommunityconservation@gmail.com.