Hammond Cove Shooting Range will open April 1

HARTLAND, Vt. – The Hammond Cove Shooting Range in Hartland, Vt., will open Thursday, April 1 at 10 a.m. The range operates under rules set by the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department. Range users must sign in with an onsite range safety officer and have a valid Vermont hunting or fishing license or be the guest of someone who does.

Before using the range, shooters are urged to review the range rules: www.vtfishandwildlife.com/hunt/shooting-ranges/hammond-cove-shooting-range. For information about staying safe while enjoying outdoor activities, go to www.vtfishandwildlife.com/covid-19-related-information.