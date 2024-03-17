Green on Main reaches halfway mark

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Transforming the green space at 77 Main Street in Springfield into a welcoming place for all is moving forward with awesome community support through donations at www.patronicity.com/green. The Green on Main project is being funded by a matching two-to-one grant from Better Places, a Vermont funding source. Our goal is to raise $20,000, which will generate another $40,000 from Better Places. The online funding period ends April 5. We have a few weeks to make our goal, and with your support we can do it!

Phase one was completed in the fall of 2023, with the removal of the old bushes, shrubs, and a dying tree. The ground is ready for something new to happen. Plans are in place for an accessible walkway from the sidewalk, an 18- foot patio with pavers to allow rain water to be absorbed, benches, and gardens with native plants. Imagine taking a lunch break just doors from your work place, or having coffee with friends, or just finding a quiet spot to regroup for the day.

Information, stories, photos, and the actual plan can be found on the link provided. Checks are welcome, and can be made out to First Congregational Church with the memo “Green.” Checks must be received by March 31. For questions, contact Diane at greenonmain@vermontel.net.