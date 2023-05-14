Green Mountain Gardeners offer college scholarship

REGION – The Green Mountain Gardeners (GMG) is now accepting applications for the Lib Thieme Scholarship. This $1500, four-year scholarship provides assistance to a graduating high school senior for college or vocational studies in environmental sciences, landscape design, conservation, agriculture, or ecology. Selection will be based on financial need and potential community impact.

Application forms are available from the guidance departments at local public or private high schools, or by emailing Eileen Widger, Chair of the Scholarship Committee, at tewidger@gmail.com. The application deadline is May 30, 2023.

The scholarship honors Elizabeth Thieme, a founding and longtime member of the Green Mountain Gardeners. An innovative and “hands-on” gardener who loved the company of young people, Lib’s generosity helped establish the scholarship that continues to be funded through club events.

Join the GMG Mountain Garden Walks tour on July 15, and contribute to the next scholar committed to horticulture, conservation, and preservation of our Vermont environment. More information on the garden tour and the Lib Thieme Scholarship can be found at www.greenmountaingardeners.net.