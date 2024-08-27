GMG to host talk on eradicating invasive species

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The Green Mountain Gardeners are hosting a program by Pieter van Loon, “Invasive Species and Best Practices for Eradicating Them,” on Monday, Sept. 9, at 10:30 a.m., at the Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad, 8068 Vermont Route 100, Londonderry, Vt. This meeting is open to the public, and all are invited to attend, with light snacks to follow the presentation.

Van Loon is with the Vermont Land Trust, and has been working on invasive-species-related issues since 2006. The talk will cover invasive species in Vermont, how to eradicate them in your area, and also will suggest plants that could be used in your garden to replace the invasives.

Please RSVP to Meredith Stock at activities@gmail.com.

The Green Mountain Gardeners fosters horticulture, beautification, and conservation in the Mountain Towns of Landgrove, Londonderry, Peru, and Weston. In addition, the group also serves their communities through beautification and service projects. Visit their website, www.greenmountaingardeners.net, to learn more or to join the organization.