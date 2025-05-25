Girls on the Run Vermont annual Manchester 5K

MANCHESTER, Vt. – Girls on the Run Vermont (GOTRVT), a statewide nonprofit organization for girls in third through eighth grade, will be culminating its spring season with a joyful 5K event at the Dana L. Thompson Memorial Park, on Saturday, June 7, that will celebrate the accomplishments of more than 600 participants from central and southern Vermont GOTR and Heart & Sole teams this spring season. Girls will be accompanied by approximately 200 volunteer coaches, approximately 300 running buddies, more than 100 volunteers, countless spectators, and other supporters in the GOTRVT community, cheering them on through the finish line. This event is supported by GOTRVT’s more than 20-year statewide sponsor Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont, and is presented by over 15-year partner M&T Bank.

More than 41,000 girls have participated in Girls on the Run Vermont’s programs over the last 26 years.

Proceeds from the 5K celebratory event on June 7 will benefit Girls on the Run Vermont’s Every Girl Fund. This fund helps to ensure that every girl in Vermont can participate in the program through automatic subsidies and additional financial assistance to those who need it.

Earlybird online 5K registration is open until Wednesday, May 28, at 10 p.m., for the Girls on the Run Vermont Manchester 5K. In-person registration will be available on the day of the event, on Saturday, June 7, from 8-9:30 a.m., in the Park House.

All GOTRVT participants and coaches who registered for the program do not

need to register for the 5K event.

Volunteers are still needed. From course volunteers and face painting, to equipment setup and breakdown, there are many opportunities to get involved. Individuals, families and groups – school clubs, sports teams, and others – can sign up in advance to volunteer at www.gotrvt.org/5k-manchester.

Community service hours are offered for high schoolers. Activities for participants will begin at 8:30 a.m., and are free for all in attendance. The 5K event will start at 10 a.m., and early arrival is suggested, as parking will take some time to navigate. For more information about the event, how to register, and volunteer opportunities, visit www.gotrvt.org/5k-manchester.

As a statewide nonprofit, Girls on the Run Vermont relies on its generous sponsors to help make its program possible throughout the state. The following community businesses are joyfully sponsoring this year’s GOTRVT Manchester 5K: statewide sponsor, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont; presenting sponsor, M&T Bank; energy sponsor, Killington Resort; spirit sponsors, Casella Waste and VELCO; village sponsors, Carris Reels, New Chapter, rk Miles, Trust Company of Vermont, and Rutland Regional Medical Center; sparkle and in-kind sponsors, 802 Credit Union, Against the Grain Gourmet, Green Mountain Power, Made For the Mountains, Southern Vermont Audiology, VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region, Berkshire Bank, Westminster Bakers Co., Local Muscle Movers, Manchester Fire Department, Manchester Parks and Recreation, Northshire Rescue Squad, and the Town of Manchester.

To learn more, visit www.gotrvt.org, or email info@girlsontherunvermont.org.