WESTMINSTER WEST, Vt. – Living Earth Action Group presents “The Rocks Under Our Feet: A Geology Talk” with Roger Haydock, on Friday, March 21, from 5-6:30 p.m., at the Congregational Church of Westminster West, 44 Church Street.

Haydock knows all about our region, and works all summer on creating and clearing trails for the Windmill Hill Pinnacle Society. Come with your questions and an open mind, ready to learn about our corner of the county, state, and planet. You are invited to bring a snack to share if you want to.

Haydock has blazed many trails in the area through local nature organizations. He was in the documentary film business for more than 40 years, including the PBS show “Nova,” and several Ken Burns documentaries. Haydock also presents compelling and fun presentations on a wide range of subjects, and is currently writing a book about the intersection of science, nature, and gambling called “Pushing Our Luck.”

Though not required, you can RSVP at www.livingearthaction.net/event-details/the-rocks-under-our-feet.