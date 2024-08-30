Free Lake Wise assessments offered on Pauline, Amherst, and Echo

REGION – Shoreline properties on Lake Pauline, Amherst Lake, and Echo Lake are eligible for free, nonregulatory, technical assistance through the Lake Wise program this summer. If you have concerns about erosion, geese, stormwater management, or shoreline stabilization, this program can help you address those problems while utilizing best management practices that promote lake ecosystem health and water quality.

Lake Wise assessments provide landowners with a report about stormwater management, erosion control, and shoreland buffers on your property. Technical assistance providers can offer specific suggestions based on your concerns or goals for your property, and may be able to assist with conceptual design and identifying funding sources for potential restoration projects. Eligible participants include state parks, town beaches, private homes, and businesses. Properties are evaluated in four categories – driveways, structures and septic, recreation areas, and shoreline. If you are already implementing lake-friendly management practices on your property, you can receive a Lake Wise award.

Lake Pauline, Amherst Lake, and Echo Lake all meet water quality standards, and have minimal or moderate watershed disturbance. Implementing or maintaining shoreland best management practices is one way to protect lake ecosystems and support water quality into the future.

The Lake Wise program is an initiative of the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources. Assessments are offered by Long Creek Resources LLC. To learn more about this program, visit www.longcreekresources.com/lakewise, or watch the recorded kickoff meeting on Okemo Valley TV. Contact Tiffany Chin at tiffany@longcreekresources.com to schedule your assessment.

If you would like to view the Lake Wise program held at Fletcher Memorial Library, please access it via Okemo Valley TV at www.okemovalley.tv/lake-wise-creating-healthy-waterfront-part-3.