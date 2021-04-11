Free fishing trip for veterans

HAMPTON, N.H. – On Thursday, May 20, from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., veterans and active duty service members are invited to a full day of fishing alongside other veterans. The ships sail out of Hampton, N.H. and the trip brings together veterans of any era to build and foster relationships and to support one another in the hopes of reducing the prevalence of veteran suicide.

Covid-19 has drastically affected the mental health and wellbeing of each and every one of us. The event has been graciously donated to The Fallen Outdoors, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to reduce the prevalence of veteran suicide.

If you are a veteran or active duty service member that would like to participate in this trip, email Jesse.Webber@TheFallenOutdoors.com. The trip will be limited to 30 veterans.

Veterans who are in crisis or having thoughts of suicide, and those who know a veteran in crisis, can call the Veterans Crisis Line 1-800-273-8255 and press 1, text to 838255, or chat online at www.VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat.