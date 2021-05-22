Forest Service urges caution with outdoor fires

RUTLAND, Vt. – The U.S. Forest Service is urging the public to be extremely careful with all types of outdoor fires as temperatures rise and we continue to see drying trends throughout New England. The agency is hoping to educate local and visiting campers about fire safety as the Memorial Day holiday approaches. Increased visitation, lack of precipitation, and projected environmental conditions can make wildfires a greater threat.

Fire officials request that people be extremely careful with any outdoor fires, especially over the next several weeks as warmer and dry weather is projected in the forecast. Warm afternoon temperatures, low relative humidity and gusty, dry winds encourage the spread of wildfire. Combined with dry, dead grass and fallen branches from last year, it doesn’t take much for a small fire to get out of control.

The most common causes of wildfires are escaped debris burns and equipment machine caused fires. Most of these fires are caused by people leaving fires unattended and are preventable. Either the fire gets away from them, or they fail to fully extinguish the fire and it rekindles.

The U.S. Forest Service is advising the public to check with their local Fire Warden before burning any brush piles on private property. Burn permits are required for homeowners when burning brush in Vermont.

Many Americans believe that lightning starts most wildfires. In fact, humans start 9 out of 10 wildfires nationwide.

Some helpful wildfire prevention tips include: