Fletcher Farm School celebrates longtime volunteers

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Society of Vermont Artists and Craftsmen is honoring five longtime volunteers who have dedicated endless hours to Fletcher Farm School for the Arts & Crafts and its annual Arts and Crafts Festivals.

Cynthia Noyes organized the festivals for many years. Hal Bosco brought our jewelry program to life with assistance from Debi Orton, who also coordinated teaching artists to create a diverse array of workshops for our students. Joyce Fuller shared her skill in creating beautiful necktie chairs and helped countless students to register for classes. Sue Chadwick built our technology stack, enabling us to be more efficient and responsive. Additionally, all held board positions contributing immensely to the success of the organization over the years.

To honor their contributions, a unique sculpture and pollinator garden will be unveiled on the campus grounds. This space, a harmonious blend of art and nature, will not only serve as a testament to the volunteers’ dedication, but also as a haven for butterflies, birds, and insects. The garden, adorned with native plants, will provide a creative way for the community to view sculptural works that add dimension and pique curiosity.

A momentous groundbreaking celebration is scheduled for June 1, from 1-3 p.m., featuring a distinguished guest speaker, Iris Fischer-McMorrow. Fischer-McMorrow, renowned for her love of nature and her contributions to sensory systems biology, will add a unique perspective to the event.

Fischer-McMorrow also has deep ties to the art world. Her mother ran an art gallery in Boston for over 40 years. Throughout her scientific career, Fischer-McMorrow has developed her own body of photographic work influenced by color, light, and symmetry in nature. In 2021, she opened Fischer Arts Gallery in Chester, Vt., as an extension of her family’s longtime presence in the New England arts community.

“We are thrilled to honor these dedicated volunteers while creating a new space that combines art, nature, and conservation tenets that are deeply meaningful to our community,” said Board Chair Piper Strong at the Society of Vermont Artists and Craftsmen.

If you’re in the Okemo Valley area, please come celebrate with us on June 1.

For over seven decades, the Society of Vermont Artists and Craftsmen has been the driving force behind Fletcher Farm School for the Arts and Crafts. Established in 1947, the school has been a beacon of high-quality art education, ensuring accessibility for all. This event is a testament to our commitment to supporting local artists and fostering a vibrant arts community.