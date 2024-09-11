Extra Pasture Pals sessions at VINE Sanctuary

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Due to popular demand, VINE is thrilled to announce that our “Pasture Pals” program is back with brand new Saturday sessions. If your family couldn’t make it during the summer, now’s your chance to join the fun. Starting Sept. 14 – Oct. 5, come hang out with us every Saturday morning, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Pasture Pals is a fun, hands-on, humane education program designed for kids. Each session, led by a local elementary school teacher, offers a unique lesson focused on empathy, volunteerism, environmental awareness, and learning to celebrate differences. And because we keep things fresh with different activities each time, your little ones are welcome to join as many sessions as they’d like.

After the lesson the real magic begins, as kids get to meet our animal residents. There will be easy and fun chores like refilling water troughs and sharing donated fruits and veggies with the animals. It’s a special opportunity for kids to connect with nature and our sanctuary friends.

Closed-toe shoes are a must. Please, no food. Our goats may be sweethearts, but trust us, they’re also sneaky snack thieves. You don’t want to find out how fast they can swipe a granola bar.

No need to register – just show up and be ready for a day of learning and fun. A parent or guardian must accompany all kids, and we recommend arriving on time so you don’t miss out on the essential instructions and gate entry at 10 a.m.

For more details about Pasture Pals or other activities at VINE, visit www.vinesanctuary.org.