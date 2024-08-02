Experience sanctuary life at VINE

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Saturday, Aug. 10, from 12-3 p.m., VINE Sanctuary invites you to a special public day where you can experience life at the sanctuary firsthand. Located at 201 Massey Road, Springfield, Vt., this event offers a unique opportunity to connect with the sanctuary’s animal residents and become an active participant in their community.

The day will begin with a volunteer project, where attendees will assist with simple chores under the watchful supervision of the sanctuary’s nonhuman inhabitants. This hands-on experience allows guests to engage with the animals and the sanctuary’s mission in a meaningful way, making them an integral part of the community rather than mere observers.

Following the volunteer activities, participants will enjoy a guided tour of VINE Sanctuary, offering an up-close look at the lives of the animals who call the sanctuary home. The tour will conclude with a selection of vegan snacks, providing an opportunity to relax and chat with sanctuary staff.

For those who wish to continue their experience, an optional hike to the sanctuary’s forested back pastures will be offered. This hike will provide a chance to meet “the hardy herd,” a group of semi-feral cows that roam the scenic landscape.

This event is free and open to the public. To participate, please arrive at VINE Sanctuary at 201 Massey Road at or shortly before 12 p.m. Don’t miss this chance to immerse yourself in the sanctuary lifestyle and connect with the vibrant community of VINE Sanctuary.

VINE is a farmed animal sanctuary that works for social and environmental justice and animal wellbeing in Springfield, Vt. The solar-powered sanctuary was the first to rehabilitate roosters used in cockfighting. It is currently home to over 500 residents, including formerly farmed animals and survivors of vivisection, the entertainment industry, and situations of abuse and neglect.

For more information, visit www.vinesanctuary.org,or follow VINE on Instagram at @vinesanctuary.