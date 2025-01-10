Eureka Organic Farm opens 2025 CSA sales to the general public

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Eureka Organic Farm has announced that Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) shares for summer 2025 will be available to the general public starting Jan. 16. Now entering its fourth growing season, Eureka Organic Farm’s CSA program offers a vegetable subscription service that provides fresh, organic produce to local families, while fostering a deeper connection to the land and farming community.

Participants in the CSA pay in advance for a 12-week summer subscription to fresh, seasonal vegetables grown in Springfield, Vt. Each week, members pick up their share of produce at the farm stand on Eureka Road, directly supporting sustainable farming practices, while enjoying the highest-quality organic vegetables.

Eureka Organic Farm offers three share sizes to accommodate a variety of household needs. The CSA also includes a sliding scale payment option to ensure that fresh, healthy food is accessible to everyone in the community.

This season is particularly exciting, as Eureka Organic Farm has received a Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) grant to build two new greenhouses. These greenhouses will expand the farm’s capacity to grow a wider variety of vegetables, and extend the growing season, ensuring that CSA members receive diverse and abundant shares throughout the summer.

With limited shares available, early enrollment is encouraged to secure a spot. Signups begin on Jan. 16 via the farm’s website at www.eurekaorganicfarm.com.

Located in the hills of Springfield, Eureka Organic Farm is a family-owned organic vegetable farm dedicated to sustainable agriculture, community enrichment, and delicious produce. The farm is committed to growing food that nourishes both the body and the planet.