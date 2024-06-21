Discover local wildlife at Rockingham Library

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Rockingham Free Public Library is excited to announce the summer reading kickoff event, “Whooo’s That? Identifying Backyard Wildlife,” presented by the Southern Vermont Natural History Museum on Tuesday, July 2, at 5 p.m.

Explore the diverse wildlife that inhabits our own backyards. This program is perfect for nature enthusiasts, families, and anyone interested in learning more about the creatures that share our environment and meeting some live animals.

The “Whooo’s That?” program will be presented by an educator from the Southern Vermont Natural History Museum, who will share their knowledge and insights into the identification and habits of local wildlife. Participants will have the opportunity to learn how to identify various animals commonly found in Vermont, discover interesting facts about the behaviors and habitats of these creatures, participate in interactive discussions and activities to build your wildlife identification skills, and get an up-close look at the live animals.

This event is free and open to the public; financial support from this program has been provided by the Vermont Department of Libraries. Whether you are a seasoned naturalist or just beginning your journey into the world of wildlife observation, “Whooo’s That? Identifying Backyard Wildlife” promises to be an informative and enjoyable event for all ages. For more information, call 802-463-4270, email youthservices@rockinghamlibrary.org, visit www.rockinghamlibrary.org, or stop by the library at 65 Westminster Street in Bellows Falls, Vt.