Colts and Fillies 4-H Horse Show

ALSTEAD, N.H. – The Colts and Fillies 4-H Club hosted their annual Fall Horse Show on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at the Millot Green in Alstead, N.H. We had a wonderful day filled with great competition, food, and fun. Thank you to everyone that made this day a success including our competitors, their families, our judge Amanda Golembeski, show secretary Rebecca Kennedy, announcer Marylynn Fallon, food booth crew Lee Lowell, Betty Johnson, and family, ring mistress Hana Bundy, gatekeepers Joey Fischer and Kim Bylancik, ring crew Todd and Sandy Rathke, and our clean up crew Colts and Fillies 4-H members and their families. The club would also like to thank our show sponsors: Phil and Janet Warren, Tractor Supply – Walpole, Tractor Supply – Claremont, Shaw’s – Walpole, Achille Agway Walpole, C&S Wholesale Grocers, Kelleyville Horse Supply, Slypner Gear, Runnings of Claremont, Jacques Locks, Mr. G’s Liquidation Center, Show Hair, Don’t Care, and Coke Northeast. Their generous donations allow the club to hold a successful show, which is the club’s primary fundraiser for educational materials and community service projects. We appreciate the support of the town of Alstead in providing the use of its public riding ring.

Our champion prizes this year were hand-built, wooden grooming totes made from trees downed in the Langdon, N.H. tornado in 2018. The trees were cut into lumber by Mark Collins, and then Colts and Fillies Club members Serena and Daniela cut them into kits to be built. Todd Rathke built the kits and they were stained and ready for use.

The following competitors won prizes in the designated categories:

Championships: In-Hand – Champion, Kassidy Wyman with Butter My Biscuit; Reserve Champion, Jennie Crawford with Say Cheese.

Versatile Horse – Champion, Daniela Rathke on SHS He’s A Dust Bunny; Reserve Champion, Alyssa Smith on SHS Heaven’s Dream.

Adult – Champion, Kassidy Wyman on Wallstreet Weedo; Reserve Champion, Jennifer Putzel on Killian.

Beginner WT – Champion, Mckinley Ryskowski on Meadowair Kiss Me Kate; Reserve Champion, Madison Cushman on Meadowair Nancy C.

Junior – Champion, Miranda Bafundi on Killian; Reserve Champion, Clara Grenier on Meadowair Untouchable.

Beginner WTC – Champion, Adella Ashworth on Meadowair Kiss Me Kate; Reserve Champion, Kaylee Barnum on Chai.

Senior – Champion, Daniela Rathke on SHS He’s A Dust Bunny; Reserve Champion, Madison Amsden on Augustus.

Open WT – Champion, Jennie Crawford on Say Cheese; Reserve Champion, Evangeline Armlow on Meadowair Nancy C.

WT Games – Champion, Romy Merz on Another Creation; Reserve Champion, Mackenzie Ferron on Jazzy.

Open Games – Champion, Daniela Rathke on SHS He’s A Dust Bunny; Reserve Champion, Madison Amsden on Augustus.