Climate change talk at Rockingham Library

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – On Thursday, May 25, at 6:30 p.m., at the Rockingham Library, Professor Guy McPherson will facilitate a discussion about anthropogenic climate change. Included will be consideration of climate change as an existential threat, along with actions we can take as individuals and as a community.

Dr. Guy McPherson is an internationally recognized speaker, award-winning scientist, and the world’s leading authority on abrupt climate change leading to near-term human extinction. Professor Emeritus of conservation biology at the University of Arizona, McPherson lived off-grid for more than a decade. His published works include more than a dozen books, and hundreds of scholarly articles. Professor McPherson has been featured on television, radio, and in several documentary films. He is a blogger and cultural critic who speaks to general audiences around the globe, and to scientists, students, educators, and not-for-profit and business leaders who seek their best available options when confronting earth’s cataclysmic changes.

This program is free and open to the public.