Chester’s Winter Carnival on Feb. 17 and 18

CHESTER, Vt. – Get ready to enjoy the festivities of the Chester Winter Carnival on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 17 and 18.

Sleigh Rides by Smokeshire Farms at the Chester Winter Carnival. Photo by Otis Nelson.

Saturday, Feb. 17

10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Kid’s snowmobile rides with the Chester Snowmobile Club at Buttonwood Farms, the field across from the Pinnacle.

 

12 p.m.

Sledding and ice skating at the Pinnacle.

 

12-3 p.m.

Horse-drawn sleigh rides from Smokeshire Farms at the Pinnacle.

 

5 p.m.

Guided snowshoe hike at Brookside with CCC. Snowshoes if conditions are favorable, or micro spikes/yak tracks required if there’s limited snow. Headlamp or flashlight required. Meet behind the Academy building at 5 p.m.

 

Sunday, Feb. 18

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Chester Snowmobile Club Poker Run at the Pinnacle.

 

