Chester’s Winter Carnival on Feb. 17 and 18

CHESTER, Vt. – Get ready to enjoy the festivities of the Chester Winter Carnival on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 17 and 18.

Saturday, Feb. 17

10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Kid’s snowmobile rides with the Chester Snowmobile Club at Buttonwood Farms, the field across from the Pinnacle.

12 p.m.

Sledding and ice skating at the Pinnacle.

12-3 p.m.

Horse-drawn sleigh rides from Smokeshire Farms at the Pinnacle.

5 p.m.

Guided snowshoe hike at Brookside with CCC. Snowshoes if conditions are favorable, or micro spikes/yak tracks required if there’s limited snow. Headlamp or flashlight required. Meet behind the Academy building at 5 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 18

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Chester Snowmobile Club Poker Run at the Pinnacle.