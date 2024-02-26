Chester Rod & Gun Club conservation camp sponsorship

CHESTER, Vt. – This summer, the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is offering their Green Mountain Conservation Camps for children ages 12-14. Chester Rod & Gun Club will sponsor tuition – which covers food, lodging, and equipment – for a select number of local children who would like to attend.

The one-week camps are held at Lake Bomoseen in Castleton, and Buck Lake in Woodbury. Campers will participate in hands-on learning about fish and wildlife conservation, ecology, forestry, orienteering, safe firearm and archery techniques, swimming, canoeing, fishing, and more. Natural resource professionals will come to the camp to share information on their programs, and take campers out for field activities.

Students who would like to apply for a sponsorship from Chester Rod & Gun Club should submit a one-page letter about themselves, and why they would like to participate in the conservation camp. Letters should be sent to P.O. Box 104, Chester, VT 05143 by Monday, March 11.

For more information, please contact Paul Stoddard at 802-376-9929.