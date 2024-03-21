Chester Rod and Gun Club conservation camp scholarships, hunter safety classes

CHESTER, Vt. – Every year, the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department offers their Green Mountain Conservation Camps for children ages 12-14. The Chester Rod and Gun Club is proudly sponsoring the tuition for five local children to attend this year – which covers food, lodging, and equipment – with our Robert Pelletier Memorial Scholarship funds. Each student sent a letter to the club explaining why they wanted to attend camp.

The one-week camps are held at Edward F. Kehoe Camp on Lake Bomoseen in Castleton, and Buck Lake Camp in Woodbury. Campers will participate in hands-on learning about fish and wildlife conservation, ecology, forestry, orienteering, safe firearm and archery techniques, swimming, canoeing, fishing, and more. Natural resource professionals will come to the camp to share information on their programs, and take campers out for field activities.

The club will also host a free hunter education course for 24 participants. The dates of the course will be April 1, 3, 5, 8, 9, 11, and 13, from 6:30-8:30 p.m., at the Chester Rod and Gun Club, 4137 Route 11 West, Chester, Vt. Register online at www.register-ed.com/events/view/211326.