Chester Fishing Derby

CHESTER, Vt. – The Chester Rod and Gun Club will sponsor the annual Children’s Fishing Derby on Saturday, May 11, from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m., at the Chester Reservoir. Children 12 years old and younger may participate in the event, and must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. The Children’s Fishing Derby is hosted each year with the cooperation and assistance of the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife. The reservoir will be stocked with trout shortly before the event. Prizes will be awarded to the lucky anglers who catch the first fish, the longest fish, and the first to catch their limit of five fish. For additional information, please contact George Wilson at 802-236-1746.