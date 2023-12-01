Chester Community Garden raffle

CHESTER, Vt. – The Chester Community Greenhouse and Gardens is holding a raffle for two baskets of goodies; each basket is valued at $300. The baskets are on display in The Annex on the Commons in Chester Village, and tickets can be purchased at Kit Kat Embroidery, or send an email to chestergreenhouse@gmail.com, call 802-289-0445 or 802-875-8194, or contact anyone associated with the community garden.

The drawing will be on Dec. 9, at 3:30 p.m., at the craft fair at First Universalist Parish of Chester, 211 North Street, Route 103, in the historic Stone Village. The community gardens were installed this year and the first growing season was a big success, with many vegetables donated to the Chester Andover Family Center, as well as many pick-your-flowers for members and friends. Despite the rainy weather, the first season plots were quite productive. There are still garden plots available for the 2024 season. Proceeds from the raffle will go toward purchasing a much needed tool shed. For more information, go to www.chestercommunitygreenhouseandgardens.org/raffle-2023.