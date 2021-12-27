CCCD’s 2022 conservation plant sale

WALPOLE, N.H. – The Cheshire County Conservation District is currently accepting orders for its Annual Conservation Plant Sale. This year the district continues their partnership with Fedco of Maine to bring you a wide range of top-quality plants. Order deadline is Jan. 10, 2021 at 5 p.m.

Customers are invited to choose from the full selection of plants in the Fedco “Trees & Plants for Spring Planting” Catalog. Many of the species offered are native, attractive to pollinators, and drought resistant. For this reason, they are healthy, hardy plants adapted to our local growing conditions and beneficial to both the grower and wildlife. Once established they require less watering, fertilizers, and pesticides, saving you time and money.

This year, CCCD will be taking all orders online through the Fedco group order form. To view detailed step-by-step online ordering instructions, payment instructions, and for further information regarding the sale, visit the CCCD website at www.cheshireconservation.org/plantsale.

Pick up will be at Alyson’s Orchard in Walpole this spring; details to be announced at a later date. CCCD will be partnering again with Wichland Woods Mushrooms this year, and will post a separate mushroom order form to the CCCD website plant sale page in the next few weeks!

All proceeds of the plant sale help to cover operating costs of the CCCD and will benefit conservation efforts in Cheshire County. In addition to improving your landscape, you are helping fund conservation projects in our community.

For more information, to sign up to be added to plant sale updates, or for assistance in completing your online order, contact Benee Hershon, outreach coordinator, at 603-756-2988 ext. 3011 or email benee@cheshireconservation.org.