CCCD Conservation Opportunity Fund Grant program

WALPOLE, N.H – Make your biodiversity dreams a reality. The Cheshire County Conservation District (CCCD) is excited to announce the 2025 round of the Conservation Opportunity Fund. This grant provides up to $1,500 for wildlife habitat improvement projects in Cheshire County, N.H.

CCCD seeks proposals from landowners and stewards of small tracts of land 25 acres or fewer who are interested in making a meaningful long-term impact on wildlife habitat and biodiversity. Eligible applicants include individuals, businesses, farmers, and/or forestland owners.

Past funded projects include the installation of native pollinator habitat, rain gardens, vegetated buffers along surface waters, early successional habitat creation/maintenance, forest management for wildlife, and conversion of lawns or fields to native plant landscapes. Other projects which benefit native wildlife habitat may be considered.

Grant information, 2025 application, project resources, and more can be found on CCCD’s website at www.cheshireconservation.org/cof.

There will be an optional virtual informational session for interested applicants on Thursday, Dec. 12, at 6 p.m., on Zoom. Register at www.cheshireconservation.org/event-details/conservation-opportunity-fund-informational-session.

Completed applications are due to the CCCD no later than Feb. 1, 2025, and can be submitted digitally or by mail. Applications must be postmarked or received by email by the due date. Proposals can be mailed to Conservation Opportunity Fund, Cheshire County Conservation District, 11 Industrial Park Drive, Walpole, NH 03608, or emailed to info@cheshireconservation.org

Successful grant applicants will be notified of award by March 15, 2025.

The Conservation Opportunity Fund is a grant program that is privately funded and administered by the Cheshire County Conservation District. For further information, and to discuss project proposals, contact Benee Hershon at 802-518-0993 or benee@cheshireconservation.org.

The Cheshire County Conservation District promotes the conservation and responsible use of our natural and agricultural resources for the people of Cheshire County by providing technical, financial, and educational assistance. Our goal is to encourage the stewardship of healthy soils, productive ecologically sound farms, diverse wildlife, productive sustainable forests, healthy watersheds, and clean water, to ensure those resources are available for future generations. Established in 1945, the Conservation District operates out of Walpole, N.H., where we work alongside the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service and other conservation partners. For more information, contact Amanda Littleton at 603-756-2988 extension 4, or at amanda@cheshireconservation.org.