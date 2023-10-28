Cavendish Tree Walk

CAVENDISH, Vt. – The Cavendish Community and Conservation Association (CCCA) will hold a Tree Identification Walk on Saturday, Nov. 4, beginning at 10 a.m. Participants will meet at the end of Pratt Hill Road in Proctorsville, and will walk the Proctor Piper Trail.

For this tree identification walk, local writer and naturalist Michael Metivier will focus on tree bark as the primary means of learning how to identify native trees, as well as teach some basics of central New England forest composition and history. This walk is perfect for beginners, including interested young people.

Michael Metivier is a poet, naturalist, lexicographer, and the former tree warden for Windsor, Vt. He earned his master’s in environmental studies from Antioch University New England in 2012, where he studied landscape history and forest ecology.

Everyone is invited. If you wish to attend, for planning purposes, please email Sarah Ripley at sarah@ripleydesignco.com.

This is another event in the Walk and Talk series presented by the conservation committee of the Cavendish Community and Conservation Association, which serves the people of Cavendish. For more information about the CCCA, please email CavendishCCCA@gmail.com, or go to www.cavendishccca.org.