Call to de-Phrag Amherst Lake

PLYMOUTH, Vt. – The Black River Action Team invites adults and teens to bring a shovel or borrow a shovel on June 25 and help “de-Phrag” Amherst Lake in Plymouth, Vt. Volunteers should arrive at 9 a.m. for a brief orientation and will then begin tackling the stand of invasive Phragmite reeds that are taking over the northern shoreline of the lake.

Phragmites can choke out native species and clog waterways, reduce wildlife habitat, and eliminate views and recreational access to open water. Spread occurs through underwater roots called rhizomes, but Phragmites can also be transferred from lake to lake as fragments are carried along on boat propellers or to other parts of a shoreline as they break off and float along to root elsewhere.

Please lend a hand to help BRAT manage this population and keep it from spreading; register at the Eventbrite link, www.DePhragAmherstLake.eventbrite.com.

15–20 volunteers are needed on June 25; bring a sense of humor, a bottle of water, and bug and sun protection. Recommended footwear is anything that can get muddy and will stay on your foot. No flipflops, sandals, or crocs. A change of shoes is also suggested; a hose for washing up will be available.

Parking will be along Scout Camp Road just past the public boat ramp off Route 100 at Amherst Lake.

Work will wrap up by noon, with cleanup and a potluck picnic at a nearby home. Please contact BRAT director Kelly Stettner with questions by leaving a phone message at 802-738-0456 or sending an email to blackrivercleanup@gmail.com.