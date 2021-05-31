BRAT cleans up the Black River

CAVENDISH, Vt. – Warmer weather has enticed people to venture forth in search of scenic drives along, and visits to, the Black River. Unfortunately, this increased traffic often results in an increase in riverside and roadside trash, presenting not just an eyesore but impairment to wildlife habitat. The Black River Action Team spent a few hours this past weekend cleaning up the pull-offs on Route 131 along the Black River in Cavendish. The trash collected ranged from political signs to tires, food trash to fishing line. While some appeared incidental, some was obviously intentionally discarded at these public sites.

Many thanks to the Cavendish Transfer Station for taking the trash and the tire, and a special shout out to BRAT volunteers Pam Lane and Armando Stettner for donating their time and elbow grease to beautifying the shoreline.

BRAT will continue to keep an eye on these pull-offs and will plan at least one more coordinated cleanup of Route 131.

Anyone interested in participating should contact BRAT Director Kelly Stettner at blackrivercleanup@gmail.com or leave a message at 802-738-0456. For donations to support the all-volunteer organization, please mail a check to BRAT, 101 Perley Gordon Rd., Springfield, VT 05156.