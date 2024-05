LUDLOW, Vt. – The Black River Valley Rod and Gun Club will hold its annual Youth Fishing Derby on May 11, at Cook’s Pond, on Rod and Gun Club Road in Ludlow, for kids ages 3-15. Sign up begins at 8 a.m., and fishing is from 9-11 a.m. There are three age brackets – ages 3-5, ages 6-10, and ages 11-15.