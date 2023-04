LUDLOW, Vt. – The Black River Valley Rod and Gun Club will hold its annual meeting on Wednesday, April 26, at 6 p.m., at the Ludlow Community Center, located at 37 Main Street in Ludlow, Vt. The purpose of the annual meeting is to elect officers and directors of the club, and to transact such other business as may come before the meeting. All members of record as of March 31 shall be eligible to vote at the annual meeting.