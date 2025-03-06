Black River flood resiliency public workshop

REGION – The towns of Plymouth, Ludlow, and Cavendish are developing a flood resiliency plan for the Black River and its tributaries. The plan will develop strategies to mitigate flooding based on public input and past studies. The plan will serve as a roadmap for developing future flood resilience projects.

To support the plan’s development, we are hosting a planning open house to share more about the project and to hear from you. Please stop in to learn about the project and share your ideas on topics such as desired project outcomes and other benefits you hope to achieve, community preferences and vision for creating flood mitigation strategies, identifying potential project sites, and how projects should be prioritized.

If you are unable to make it in person, a virtual web-based survey will also be available for input.

The open house will be held on Thursday, March 27, from 6:30-7:30 p.m., at the Heald Auditorium in Ludlow Town Hall. Food and drinks will be provided.

If you have questions or accommodation requests, contact Tom Kennedy at tkennedy@marcvt.org.

The web survey is available at www.arcg.is/ePvfm0, and will be available for public input from March 27 – April 10.