BF Community Bike Project looks to purchase local building

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Bellows Falls Community Bike Project (BFCBP), located at 30 Henry Street in Bellows Falls, is currently working towards purchasing the building they have been renting from the owner, Alan LaCombe, since 2016. Led by founding director Bonnie Anderson, BFCBP recently held a successful fundraiser as they continue to generate funds to purchase the building.

For over a decade, BFCPB has been providing local residents access to bicycles, and thus a more active and healthy lifestyle as well. They offer used bicycles for sale, bicycle repair training, and are dedicated to supporting safe biking for all.

Established by Anderson in 2013, BFCBP formed a five-person board of directors, opened its doors on Canal Street in Bellows Falls, and were at first under the umbrella of Sustainable Valley Group. As momentum was created through volunteers, outreach, and promotion, in 2015 they obtained their 501(c)(3) status.

BFCBP had been contemplating the idea of purchasing the building since the time they started renting the space eight years ago, always keeping the subject on the back burner. “Our former mechanic/shop manager, the late Fred Tipton, first floated the idea as soon as we began renting it,” Anderson said in a recent interview. “The owner was interested in eventually selling, and in early 2022, our board decided that we were in a good enough position to consider the purchase.

“They all agreed that owning the building would give us greater financial stability and control over repairs and upgrades. It would also eliminate the possibility of a private buyer forcing us out, or tripling the rent.”

BFCBP would sign a contract with the owner in the spring, and initially looked toward the possibility of obtaining a mortgage, but, in the long run, it was decided that buying the building outright was the better goal. There is also a renovation plan in the works.

“We plan to rebuild and extend the narrow roof along the front of the building, which is in disrepair and doesn’t offer any protection,” Anderson said. “An extended overhang will provide more shade and a covered area for outdoor work. We will also make some weatherization improvements, spruce up the building exterior with new paint, and repair the parking lot.

The purchase price of the building is $80,000, and BFCBP began fundraising last November. Currently, the closing on the building is scheduled for November, as they continue to raise money through fundraising and private donations.

“The outpouring of local support has been incredible, thanks to the generosity of countless individuals and several local businesses,” Anderson said. “We’ve raised 64,000 to date, and donations have come from as far away as Washington state. We recently held a silent auction fundraiser, which brought the community together for a night of fun and raised close to $5,000.

“One of our lead donors offered to match up to $10,000 in donations raised during April. We reached that goal by April 30, and the match gave us a great boost. With $16,000 left to raise, we are still accepting donations.”

Recently, the Rockingham Revolving Loan Fund committee approved a low-interest loan for the project, which may be used towards the purchase agreement if the fundraising efforts fall short of the purchase price. The loan could also be used for building repairs and improvements.

“We have also consulted with the Preservation Trust of Vermont, because our building is on the National Registry of Historic Places,” Anderson added. “They are very supportive of our project, and once we own the building, we’ll be working with them to apply for assistance and grants for renovations. We also want to extend another big ‘thank you’ to all our generous donors, who see the difference we are making in the community.”

For more information, visit the Bellows Falls Community Bike Project website at www.bfbike.org, email bonnie@bfbike.org, or call 802-460-0662. To make a donation, please got to www.bfbike.org/donate, or send to P.O. Box 883, Bellows Falls, VT 05101.