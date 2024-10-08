Bellows Falls Tweed Ride

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Bellows Falls joins a global community of people who enjoy a vintage-inspired biking event. The foliage this year aligns perfectly with the second annual Tweed Ride, sponsored by Bellows Falls Pride. Meet up on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 51 The Square, downtown Bellows Falls, Vt., at 11 a.m., for an 11:30 a.m. departure.

This is not a race, no preregistration or admission fee is required. The Tweed Ride harkens back to an earlier time of enjoyable, casual outings that provided a chance for families and riders to come together. This casual round-trip route is accessible for everyone on a bike, with no large hills, and the group will stop for anyone needing to catch up.

Contact Bellows Falls Community Bike Project for a loaner bike, Anastasia’s Closet for the perfect costume, and, upon return, join fellow riders at the Flat Iron Cooperative for tea and prizes. Vintage attire is encouraged, but not required. Helmets are welcome. The Tweed Ride is led by Aaron Almanza, an experienced tweed rider. More information on Facebook and www.bellowsfallspride.com.