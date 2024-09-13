Bellows Falls Riverfront Trail extension meeting

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – On Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 5:30 p.m., in the lower theater of the Bellows Falls Opera House, a public concerns meeting will be held to discuss the Bellows Falls Riverfront Trail extension from Mill Street at the north gate of the wastewater treatment facility (WWTF) to Paper Mill Road at the Westminster town line.

Stantec engineering consultants have identified community needs to enhance the park; provide safe and efficient access for all users, ages, and abilities; add redundancy for access during events; and to improve vehicle and emergency service access to the WWTF without disrupting the path for bicyclists and pedestrians.

The owners of Liberty Mill have some concerns and are engaged in the Scoping Study conversation, and WWTF employees have shared information on prior flooding events to help the engineers identify feasible materials for the project.

Please join Rockingham for the local concerns meeting. Your input is vital to help make our trails more connected and accessible. Join in person or remotely. For more information, email developmentassist@rockbf.org or call Gary Fox at 802-376-5425. Remote information available on www.rockinghamvt.org.