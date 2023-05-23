Athens Memorial Weekend Plant Sale

ATHENS, Vt. – The Athens Brick Meetinghouse Committee, in conjunction with the Athens Historic Preservation Society, will hold its 6th Annual Memorial Weekend Plant Sale on Saturday, May 27, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., at the 1817 Brick Meetinghouse in Athens, Vt.

After a long winter, the committee relishes the idea of this annual outdoor spring event come Memorial Day weekend. Visitors will find a variety of perennials, annuals, and vegetable seedlings on the lovely meetinghouse lawn, as well as delightful garden related raffle prizes. Experienced gardeners will be there to answer questions and offer gardening advice.

The Athens Brick Meetinghouse is historically significant to the Windham County region of Vermont, and particularly the twelve surrounding towns, which comprised the “Old Athens Circuit” – Grafton, Rockingham, Townshend, Londonderry, Weston, Chester, Acton, Springfield, Landgrove, Windham, Putney, and Mount Holly. Circuit preachers from Athens traveled out to these towns to perform religious services. Quarterly camp meetings with the Methodist congregants from these towns often lasted two days at the Athens Meetinghouse, which was known as the “Mother Church.”

This national historic landmark, located at 2 Meetinghouse Road just off Route 35, will be open for viewing the Meetinghouse sanctuary and vestibule during this May 27 event. All proceeds go to support ongoing efforts to preserve this unique historic gem. Donations made to the Athens Historic Preservation Society are fully tax deductible, and will support the preservation of the meetinghouse.

For more information, or to make plant or other donations, contact Sherry Maher at 802-275-2835, or follow Athens Meetinghouse on Facebook.