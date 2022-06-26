MOUNT HOLLY, Vt. – The 15th Annual Mount Holly Garden Tour will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022, from 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., with a rain date of Sunday, July 17.

This is a self-guided tour of diverse high-altitude gardens that display truly creative landscaping ideas. The gardens are designed around Vermont’s natural features, such as huge rock formations, ledges, hills, and valleys. Several gardeners are focused on sustainable organic practices to raise vegetables, fruit trees, and herbs. Others create garden sanctuaries that feed the senses with mountain vistas and fragrant flowers. This year’s tour also includes a working Dairy Farm and a Topiary Elephant.

Tickets include entry into our Garden themed Raffle Drawing, featuring Floral Artwork, Garden Supplies and Landscaping Plants. They can be purchased the day of the tour at the Mount Holly Library/Community Center on The Green in Belmont.

All proceeds benefit the ongoing restoration of the Mount Holly Library and Community Center.

There are several designated picnic spots, so bring your own or pick up a special garden tour lunch at the Belmont General Store.

Come enjoy a summer day full of garden inspiration and community spirit in the lovely town of Mount Holly, Vt.

Information at leahknoll@yahoo.com