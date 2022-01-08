VINS celebrates winter with Wildlife Festival

QUECHEE, Vt. – The Vermont Institute of Natural Science has announced their upcoming Winter Wildlife Festival, which will take place on Saturday, Jan 15 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m at the VINS Nature Center in Quechee.

The Festival includes a Fairy Court walk through the woods, a visit from the Braeburn Siberian sled dog team in the afternoon, a Raptors in Winter presentation, winter games, and guided Forest Canopy tours. There will also be a free, virtual event held on Friday, Jan. 14 at 6 p.m. in conjunction with the Wildlife Festival. For a detailed schedule, visit the VINS website.

This event is included with admission to the VINS Nature Center. Note that a limited number of tickets are available and advance purchase is encouraged. Snowshoes are provided for use on nature trails at no additional charge.

The Nature Center is open daily from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and located at 149, Natures Way, Quechee, Vt. More information, including Covid protocols and safety guidelines, can be found at www.vinsweb.org.