SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce is getting ready for the 40th annual Vermont Apple Festival & Craft Show, to be held on Oct. 12, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., at Riverside Middle School in Springfield, Vt. This year, the festival promises a day full of fun and surprises. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore the unique creations of over 50 craft and artisan vendors. Come shop for gifts, decor, local art, quilts, clothes, and more. At the perfect time for foliage season, celebrate autumn, farmers, artists, bakers, and the community in Springfield, Vt. We have activities and vendors for the whole family, come spend the day with us.

Seven food trucks and vendors will serve a wide variety of delicious foods. You can enjoy waffles, hot dogs, burgers, ice cream, comfort food, apple cider, and more, to be eaten at the fair or taken home for dinner. We have many handmade packaged food vendors spread throughout the event offering culinary delights such as baked goods, pies, freeze-dried candy, cupcakes, gluten-free goodies, sauces, jams, and many more homemade and delicious creations. From the chamber, we will be selling apple crisp made by the River Valley Technical Center culinary program, as well as apples, and the iconic cider doughnuts from Wellwood Orchards.

The children will enjoy the Fastest Kid in the Town Race, brought to you by the Edgar May Health and Recreation Center and Springfield Hospital. Kids will also get to explore the circus arts with the always-popular Troy Wunderle’s Big Top Adventures, and try their driving skills on a UTV obstacle course with the Windsor County Sheriff’s Department. Get a drawing of your face from our caricature artist, or get a drawing on your face from our face painting booth.

For the adults, we have a beer and wine garden, which will be located by the Grafton Cheese Company Tent, and ongoing live music both indoors and outdoors with a dance floor. Uplift Acrobatics will be giving a performance outdoors in the afternoon between musicians. Come dance, listen, watch, and relax.

The Vermont Apple Festival & Craft Show will also be hosting our annual apple pie baking contest in the cafeteria, with judges including Miss Vermont. Do you have a famous pie recipe your family loves? Bring your pie and ingredient list the morning of the festival to be entered and see how you stack up.

Get your animal fix by stopping by to see the puppy kisses with the Springfield Humane Society, visit the goats, and explore the sheepskin and wool display from Wool on Wheels. Rain or shine, this local tradition offers a chance for locals and tourists to appreciate the beauty of fall in Vermont. Shop, eat, and enjoy a stress-free day at the 40th Vermont Apple Festival & Craft Show. We hope to see you there.